Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Tops $4.60 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 149.1% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

