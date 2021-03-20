AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

