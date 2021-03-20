AdEx Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.65 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $147.96 million and $40.65 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,098,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,956,436 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

