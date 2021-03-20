ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Financial Comparison

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80% ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.22%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 6.27 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.23 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 6.83 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.30

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

