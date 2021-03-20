Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.29

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.29 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 42.75 ($0.56). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 24,771 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.27. The company has a market cap of £145.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

