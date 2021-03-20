Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,496.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $6,496.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00395774 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.