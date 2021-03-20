Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce sales of $558.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

