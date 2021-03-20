AidCoin (AID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $421.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $900,145.67 and approximately $421.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00641596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033561 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.