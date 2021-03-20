Aidos Kuneen Price Down 16.1% This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and $1.45 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.41 or 0.03093179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.00343765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.97 or 0.00924950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.72 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00353172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00263502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

