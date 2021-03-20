AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 63.3% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and $12.36 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

