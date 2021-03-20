Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.71 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $12.87 million and $2.71 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00262053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00099416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

