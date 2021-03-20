Alerus Financial NA Acquires Shares of 7,113 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 16.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

