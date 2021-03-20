Alerus Financial NA Buys 6,571 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

