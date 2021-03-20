Alerus Financial NA Buys 658 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $729.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.28 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.34 and its 200 day moving average is $670.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

