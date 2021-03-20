Alerus Financial NA Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,250,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $212.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.