Alerus Financial NA Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $108.12 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.