Alerus Financial NA Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 206.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

