Alerus Financial NA Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IQV opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 206.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $199.99.
In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
