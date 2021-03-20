Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,512,000 after buying an additional 919,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

