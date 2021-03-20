Alerus Financial NA Purchases 833 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

XBI stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

