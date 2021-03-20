Alerus Financial NA Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

