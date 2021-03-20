Alerus Financial NA Sells 2,628 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MetLife by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 968,987 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.29 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

