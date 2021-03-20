Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $162.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

