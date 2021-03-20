Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $150.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

