Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $104,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

BABA stock opened at $239.79 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

