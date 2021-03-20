ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Cap Tops $61,200.52

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $61,200.52 and $89,409.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 68% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00638241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

