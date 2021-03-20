ALL BEST ICO Price Down 58.1% This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $53,042.08 and approximately $87,110.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

