All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0253

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $37.90 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.00 or 0.00652151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034264 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

