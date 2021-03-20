AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $331,657.36

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. AllSafe has a market cap of $331,657.36 and approximately $76.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.