AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $101.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $368,524.97 and $101.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.