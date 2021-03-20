Allstate Corp Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $133.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

