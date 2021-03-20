Allstate Corp Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

ITW stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

