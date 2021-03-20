Allstate Corp Purchases 9,927 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.