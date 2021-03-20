Allstate Corp Sells 1,129 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

