Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $15,985.00 worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00456873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00064660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00140792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00703463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

