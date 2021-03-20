Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $15.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings of $15.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $18.59 and the lowest is $11.47. Alphabet reported earnings of $9.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $69.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $81.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,026.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,043.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,762.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

