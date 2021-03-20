Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. 2,303,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,762.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

