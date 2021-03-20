Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 38,152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,110,000 after buying an additional 76,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,043.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,762.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

