Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,026.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,043.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,762.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

