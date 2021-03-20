Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $105.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $107.47 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $75.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $472.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $482.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $582.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,659,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

