Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $2,075,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.