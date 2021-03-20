American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

