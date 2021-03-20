American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. American Express has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

