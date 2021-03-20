American International Group Inc. Acquires 5,394 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Anthem by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.19. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $359.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

