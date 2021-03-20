American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

