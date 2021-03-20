American International Group Inc. Buys 56,216 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,216 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after acquiring an additional 330,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

