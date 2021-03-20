American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

S&P Global stock opened at $347.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.32 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.