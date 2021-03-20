American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.