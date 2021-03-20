American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 98,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

