American International Group Inc. Has $29.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,905,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,042,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,920,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 875,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

