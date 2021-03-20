American International Group Inc. Has $41.43 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

